Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

