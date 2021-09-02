Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,540 shares of company stock worth $9,319,667. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

