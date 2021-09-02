$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $485.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $848,000.

Shares of KMT opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.