Contrasting Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entera Bio and Cullinan Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 330.52 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -9.38 Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -5.26

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Cullinan Oncology. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.63%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,414.71% -161.80% -110.28% Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Entera Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

