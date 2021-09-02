Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $609.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Adobe stock opened at $665.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $620.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.78. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $668.96. The stock has a market cap of $317.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 15.0% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 100,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

