NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 3.32%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

