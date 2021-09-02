Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.61.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $371.70 on Monday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $373.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.75, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

