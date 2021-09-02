Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.02.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.55 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

