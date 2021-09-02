Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRO. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 834.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 155,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

