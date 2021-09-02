Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.88. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 1,522 shares.

The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 22.67%.

AZRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

