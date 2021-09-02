Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.88. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 1,522 shares.
The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 22.67%.
AZRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
