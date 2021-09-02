Stifel Nicolaus Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $210.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $194.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

