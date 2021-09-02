Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.
ZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
NASDAQ ZY opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
