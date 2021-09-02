Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for good natured Products (CVE:GDNP)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE:GDNP opened at C$0.94 on Monday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.10 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.
good natured Products Company Profile
