Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.69 ($127.87).

Puma stock opened at €103.85 ($122.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a one year low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

