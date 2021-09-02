Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

