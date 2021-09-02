Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

TSHA stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $780.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

