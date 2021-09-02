Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.26 ($8.54).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.51 ($7.66) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

