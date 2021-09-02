Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

