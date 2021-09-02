Investors Purchase Large Volume of ChromaDex Put Options (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 521 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CDXC opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $574.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

