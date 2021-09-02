TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.75. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 7,025 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.