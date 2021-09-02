Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

HCC opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 106,118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

