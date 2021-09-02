Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Up 1.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 302,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,027,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$249.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1970588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

