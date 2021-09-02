Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 46,203 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the typical volume of 3,058 call options.

NYSE BHP opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

