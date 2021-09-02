Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.56. 5,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.73.

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

