FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE FBK opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FB Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

