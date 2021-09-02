Capstead Mortgage (LON:CMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Libertas Partners

Equities researchers at Libertas Partners started coverage on shares of Capstead Mortgage (LON:CMO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Libertas Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

CMO stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. Capstead Mortgage has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

