Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Hold

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

