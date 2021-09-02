Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AV. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 407 ($5.32) on Tuesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.62.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
