Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AV. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 407 ($5.32) on Tuesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.62.

In other news, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,267 shares of company stock valued at $45,435,482.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

