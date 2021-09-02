Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $689.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.86. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zepp Health by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zepp Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 415,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zepp Health by 76.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

