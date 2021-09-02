Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Financial Contrast

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Económico Mexicano 1.85% 3.10% 1.36% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Zevia PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Económico Mexicano $23.12 billion 1.31 $188.00 million $0.12 704.25 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fomento Económico Mexicano and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Económico Mexicano 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus price target of $114.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.13%. Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other. The Coca-Cola FEMSA segment produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in the territories where it operates. The FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division segment operates a chain of small-format stores in Mexico. The FEMSA-Comercio Health Division segment involves drugstores and related operations. The FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division segment deals with retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, and other car care products. The Heineken Investment segment invests in Heineken and distributes beer in a large number of countries. The Other segment involves other companies and corporate activities. The company was founded by Isaac Garza, José Calderón, José A. Muguerza, Francisco G.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.