Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Woodmark Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Woodmark in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

AMWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.