$0.10 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

