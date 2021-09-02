Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.
OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
