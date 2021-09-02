Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

