Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Express’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

AXP opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of American Express by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 84,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

