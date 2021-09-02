Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.76. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $243.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

