Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) PT Lowered to C$9.32

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.98% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GCM opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.54. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.28.

In related news, Director Serafino Iacono acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,549.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,687,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,017,581.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,200 shares of company stock valued at $208,913.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

