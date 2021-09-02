Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$21.01 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$53.90.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

