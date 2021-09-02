Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Hold

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

UNCFF stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

