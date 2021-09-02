Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUIZ opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Huize has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

