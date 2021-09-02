Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 11669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.