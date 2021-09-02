FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading 4.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.98. 7,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,372,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Specifically, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

