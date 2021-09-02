Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.54, but opened at $50.47. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 6,301 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,895 shares of company stock worth $6,147,385. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.