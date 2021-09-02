Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$10.34 to C$10.51. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Timbercreek Financial traded as high as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 100650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a current ratio of 89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.31 million and a PE ratio of 19.39.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

