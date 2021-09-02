ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $57.75 on Thursday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

