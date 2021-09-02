Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:SPKBU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SPKBU stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKBU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

