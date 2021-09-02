Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 719.0 days.

AEOXF stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.06.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.