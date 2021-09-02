The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The company has a market cap of $349.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

