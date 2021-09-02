Insider Buying: AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Buys £879.75 in Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, for a total transaction of £879.75 ($1,149.40).

James Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of AVEVA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total value of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVV opened at GBX 4,182 ($54.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.09. AVEVA Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,280 ($68.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,958.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,669.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

