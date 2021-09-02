Insider Buying: AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Buys £879.75 in Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, for a total transaction of £879.75 ($1,149.40).
James Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of AVEVA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total value of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).
AVV opened at GBX 4,182 ($54.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.09. AVEVA Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,280 ($68.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,958.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,669.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.
About AVEVA Group
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.