Stuart A. Silcock Sells 7,450 Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Stock

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of Sopheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).

Shares of LON:SPE opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Thursday. Sopheon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.60 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 891.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 887.12. The company has a market cap of £102.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

