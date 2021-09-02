Stuart A. Silcock Sells 7,450 Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Stock

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of Sopheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).
Shares of LON:SPE opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Thursday. Sopheon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.60 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 891.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 887.12. The company has a market cap of £102.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86.
About Sopheon
