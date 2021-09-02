BitDegree Hits One Day Volume of $719.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $808,510.55 and $719.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

